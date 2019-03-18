Springer Opera House in Columbus facing backlash after uncensored No Shame Theatre

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Social media is blowing up after Friday’s No Shame Theatre at the Springer Opera House included an act a where a performer merged course language, sexual references, and religion.
Now, the event is suspended indefinitely while the incident is being investigated.
According to the Springer Opera House website, No Shame Theatre is an uncensored evening of original performance. Anyone can sign up to perform, and they can do comedy, rap, dance or anything else.
One of the attendees took to Facebook after Friday’s event. His post said he left the theater after hearing the performer. He then went up to an employee to share his disappointment and was told if he didn’t like what was presented, he should not return.
His post has almost 450 shares and over 2,000 comments.
Paul Pierce, the producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House, said he is as committed to No Shame Theatre now as he has ever been. He called the event a “voice to the voiceless,” and said they are just taking a pause to reassess some things, including the customer service aspect of Friday’s event.
Pierce said he hopes to have the event back up and running soon.
“I was just appalled,” said Brenda James, a Columbus resident who heard about what happened on social media. “I think it’s uncalled for, especially in the context of a community-supported theater.”
Others around Columbus have different ideas.
“You have to expect that going to an open mic night where there’s a lot of comedy that something might offend you,” said Abby Tomlinson, a Columbus State University student.
No Shame Theatre only has three rules: all acts have to be original material, the acts have to be performed in five minutes or less, and the performer can’t break anything, including themselves, the space or the law.
While some people on Facebook are happy about the suspension, others said it’s a shame.
“No Shame Theatre provided a safe space for many artists and poets and singers," said Ashton Keaton, a Columbus State University student.
Some even said it’s a violation of free speech.
“I think it’s a bit unfair because of our first amendment. I think it’s unjust to shut down an entire thing because one person said it,” said Zeb Kosobucki, a Columbus resident.
James said the Springer Opera House is not the place for speech like that.
“I believe in free speech," she said. "I want to say what I want to say. But it’s all about the time and the place and your audience.”
