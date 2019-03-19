Chilly last day of winter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Apart from some morning clouds, lots of pleasant sunshine in the forecast once more for Tuesday, though overall a cool last day of winter. 40s this morning will give way to mid 60s by the afternoon and we’ll gradually turn a little warmer over the coming days, finally returning to the 70s by Friday.
Meanwhile though, temperatures running below average as we head toward the first day of spring tomorrow with lows falling down to the 30s as winds calm down overnight. Today though breezy conditions persist, which certainly will only stir up the pollen even more. The forecast looks to stay dry into the weekend, though we’ll see a surge of warmer and muggier air for the latter half of the week.
More clouds move in by Sunday ahead of rain chances returning early next week. A low pressure system crossing the Southeast will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the Valley by next Monday. We’ll keep an eye on this system for any severe weather potential, but still to early in the game to iron out any details. We’ll keep you posted!
