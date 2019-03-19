Columbus police investigating after man shot in shoulder on Winston Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Columbus that left one man injured on Winston Rd.
The alleged incident took place in the 800 block of Winston Rd. at approximately 2:21 a.m. on Mar. 18.
Officers located the victim on the scene and found he had suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of their injury. There is no word on their condition at this time.
The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit are investigating. No suspects have been named.
