Cool AMs, Pleasant PMs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Look for some patchy frost as we head into early Wednesday morning with 30s across most of the Chattahoochee Valley - on the first day of spring, no less! Highs by the afternoon will be warmer than today, and we should keep the highs in the mid to upper 60s going into Thursday as well. By Friday and the weekend, highs will get back into the 70s with some sun and clouds, but still no chance for any rain. The rain coverage will increase Monday afternoon and evening with the chance of some showers or storms, but Tuesday will feature the highest coverage of rain and perhaps some storms. At the moment, we're still monitoring for the risk of any stronger storms, but know that there is a lot of computer model disagreement going into early next week as the forecast remains unsettled. We'll be watching things closely for you!