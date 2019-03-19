Fifth suspect in December apartment murder makes first court appearance

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The fifth of five suspects believed to have played a role in the shooting death of a man at an MLK Blvd. apartment.
18-year-old Christian Caulton pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after the shooting death of 34-year-old Derrick Scott.
Caulton was the last suspect arrested in connection to the deadly shooting on MLK Blvd. at the Sands Apartments in December of 2018.
According to Columbus police, Scott was visiting friends at the apartments when five armed suspects attempted to commit a robbery.
“Today was the preliminary hearing, he opted to waive his preliminary hearing. He has an option and a right to do that, basically we are conceding that the state has probable cause,” said defense attorney Michael Eddings.
Police say when the five suspects entered the apartment, a gun fight took place and that is when shots rang out striking and killing Scott.
For investigators, big leads cracked the case wide open after high quality surveillance video was released to the media.
Eddings agreed it was in his best interest to move his preliminary hearing over to Superior Court.
“He wasn’t going to testify either way," said Eddings. "It was just a matter of whether the state could show and we believe that based on the police reports and things of that nature that the state was going to be able to show that there was probable cause.”
Scott’s family says they are just relieved all five suspects have been captured so their family can begin their healing process.
Bond has not been set for Caulton.
