Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 64-year-old man

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man from Phenix City.
Eddie Dale Watson was last seen near Lee Road 885 in Phenix City in the afternoon on Mar. 18 driving a 2000 white GMC Sierra with Alabama license plate DC936.
Watson is described as being 5′7″ tall and weighing 265 pounds. He is bald with green eyes, a white goatee and large indentation in the top of his head.
Police also says he may have a condition that could impair his judgement.
Watson was last seen wearing a grey fleece Columbia jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 737-7131.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.