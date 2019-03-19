Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office searching for abducted 3-year-old

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance locating an abducted three-year-old boy.
It has been reported that Cayden Anthony was abducted Tuesday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m. by Curtis Bernard Hall. Cayden is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen in the 600 block of Marble Road in Gay, Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation as activated Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert.
Cayden is 3’0” and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and deadlocks,
Cayden was wearing grey sweatpants with white stripes and a white shirt with the image of a deer with “CAYDEN” written on it.
Hall is 28-years-old, weighs 150 pounds, and is 5’8”. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Both Cayden and Hall are believed to be traveling in a silver 2008 four-door Honda Accord with a temporary tag.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-3809.
