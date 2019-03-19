Phenix City police investigating shooting, armed robbery at Summerville Rd. Waffle House

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City are currently investigating after a person was shot inside a Waffle House during an armed robbery.
Officers say that just before 6:00 a.m. on Mar. 18, two suspects entered the Waffle House in the 3700 block of Summerville Rd. and robbed the store.
Police also say that one patron received a gunshot wound to the leg, but the injury is non-life threatening. There is no word on his current condition.
The two suspects were able to take an undisclosed amount of money.
No suspects have been identified.
