Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrates one year anniversary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It has been a year since Columbus Regional Health joined with Piedmont Healthcare to become Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Scott Hill, Piedmont Columbus Regional’s CEO, says they made a very conscious effort in choosing Piedmont Healthcare as a partner as Columbus Regional Health had been around in some capacity since the 1830s. He also says they are proud to have Piedmont as a partner in our community.
Since joining with Piedmont in March 2018, they have been able to open a brand new Emergency Room at the Northside Campus, cut the ribbon on an expanded NICU with 46 beds, souble the size of the cancer center and increase their minimum wage to a living wage.
Piedmont Healthcare plans to invest $280 million in Piedmont Columbus Regional over a 10 year period.
$30 million of that will be implemented in the next few months, Hill says. They will be joining with EPIC electronic health records at their physicians’ practices in April and hospitals in July.
After that, they plan to implement several growth strategies for the company.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.