Pipe bomb found at south AL sheriff’s office; evacuation ordered

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An evacuation has been ordered at the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Ozark-Dale County E-911 Center after a “hazardous explosive device” was found.
Details are limited, but Chief Deputy Mason Bynum confirms to WSFA 12 News the device, which was found inside the sheriff’s office, is a pipe bomb.
The Dothan Bomb Squad is en route to the scene. 911 calls have been transferred to Dothan dispatchers. Non-emergency needs can be made to 334-774-5402.
South Merrick Avenue, which is adjacent to the sheriff’s office, is closed.
It’s unclear at this time whether the pipe bomb has the ability to explode, who is responsible for its creation, and the motive behind the creation.
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.