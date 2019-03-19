Talbotton family loses home to fire after surviving tornado

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One family in Talbotton lost their home to a fire following severe storms in the area this month.
Norman and Angela Carter lived in their home for more than 20 years.
They suffered damage from trees after tornadoes struck Talbotton earlier in March. The family was in the process of starting repairs to their home when they got a phone call Sunday morning with news that their home was on fire.
The Carter’s were staying in a hotel, but their son was sleeping inside the home when the fire started. He was rescued by a neighbor and suffered no injuries.
The Carter’s lost everything in the fire and now the home will have to be rebuilt. For now, they said they’re relying on their faith.
“Whatever God has us going through, we are going to make it to the other side,” said Angela Carter. “With God’s blessing, everything is going to be alright.”
Angela Carter said power was recently restored at the home after a Georgia Power official inspected the property. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
