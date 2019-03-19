US airlines rank poorly in cleanliness, survey finds

(CNN) - Only a crying baby or chatty neighbor can ruin a flight as fast as a dirty napkin in your seat pocket or filthy bathrooms.
A new survey conducted by Skytrax shows the airlines passengers rated the cleanest.
The winner was Japan’s All Nippon Airlines.
The Japanese airline leads a pack dominated by carriers from Asia.
In fact airlines from the continent took the top six spots, with Taiwan's Eva Air and South Korea's Asiana Airlines coming in second and third.
The U.S. didn't fare so well.
The cleanest ranked airline from North America is Air Canada.
No domestic airline was listed in the top 30.
Researchers say the dirtiest part of any airplane is usually the tray table, right where your food goes.
