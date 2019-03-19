WTVM Editorial 3-19-19: Survivors’ Guilt

(WTVM) - The recent deadly tornadoes that ripped through Alabama and Georgia took the lives of 23 people in one terrifying moment, leaving survivors to pick up the pieces and start to deal with their profound loss.
One of our employees lost five adult cousins and the 6-year-old son of a surviving cousin to the Beauregard tornado.
It is the kind of human loss that is completely unimaginable to those of us who have never experienced anything like that. Our heart breaks for her and for every other family who had to experience such grief.
For those who lost family, and even for families who suffered devastating property damage, the likelihood is high they will feel “survivors’ guilt”.
That is the extremely unsettling feeling that you, not a loved one, should have been taken instead. It is questioning how could you survive the tragedy when others did not.
Even first responders, the brave men and women first on the scene of major disasters, can succumb to those illogical but powerful feelings of traumatic stress.
There is rarely anything we can say to relieve those feelings.
None of us, unless we are professional counselors, are really equipped to help survivors cope, but I think we can do just a few things that might help.
We can be patient and listen to survivors’ stories.
We can offer to help them, as we did along with many of you, by making monetary donations big and small.
We can help with even smaller things, too, like doing basic errands or providing a meal or two.
We can urge survivors to take care of themselves, which is so important, but often the last thing survivors feel they can do.
For us, as the leading news organization, we can pledge to keep their stories alive.
Our tornado coverage will continue for weeks, months and even years. The national networks came to town 24 hours after the storm and stayed for a day.
But local broadcasters and local stations, like WTVM, will always be here for you.
Besides predicting severe weather to keep you safe, we need to keep telling the stories of recovery, rebuilding and how survivors are trying to find a new normal after their unthinkable loss.
