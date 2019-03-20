Columbus father seeking justice nearly 30 years after 3 daughters found dead in house fire

It was early April of 1992 when fire crews responded to a house fire on 4th Street in Columbus. Fast forward 30 years later, and there’s still no information on the cause of the fire. The children, five-year-old Samantha, three-year-old Patricia, and 18-month-old Ashley are believed to have died in the fire. McMillan said there are discrepancies in the coroner’s report leading him to believe there’s foul play.