Congressman Mike Rogers visits Opelika for town hall meeting

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - U.S. Representative Mike Rogers visited Opelika Tuesday for a Town Hall meeting.
The meeting was held at the Southern Union State Community College and allowed Rogers to speak face to face with his constituents.
Attendees had the opportunity to ask Rogers questions and he gave updates on the state of affairs in Washington.
An update on the possible headquarters for the new military service, “Space Force.” Rogers is also the chairman of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee He said the formation of a Space Force is related to threats the nation faces from space.
“I am doing it because of the threats we face from China and Russia,” said Rogers. “For that reason, I have not been parochial about where things go. I am still pushing it. We are going to get it in this year’s national defense authorization. So hopefully by October or November, it will be finalized. Then we can start finalizing where things should go.”
During the town hall meeting, Rogers said his office will continue to support and help those affected by this month’s storm in Lee County. He also praised first responders and spoke on how the community has come together during the disaster.
