Federal indictment handed down for social media threat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The man who allegedly threatened to blow up schools in Barbour County in 2018 is now under federal indictment.
Court records indicate Latrell Vontae Chism, 19, of Clayton, is charged with conveying false information on social media, which caused a disruption in nine schools.
Chism allegedly set up a Facebook account using a cell phone and made the threat. He’s charged with nearly a dozen counts of making a terrorist threat in Barbour County.
Those cases have been bound over for grand jury consideration.
