Feeding the Valley Outrun Hunger 5K returns to the Chattahoochee Valley

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) - Serious runners and those who run for fun can run together in the name of a good cause.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is hosting their third annual Outrun Hunger race.
The 5K and Fun Run will benefit the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
The race begins at the Feeding the Valley Food Bank Warehouse on Flat Rock Rd. in Midland.
The event also promises a day of family fun.
Registration for the 5K race on Apr. 6 is $25 until Mar. 31. After that, the cost is raised to $30 and is $35 on the day of the race.
The Fun Run only costs $15.
For more information on the race, click here.
