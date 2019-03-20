Happy First Day of Spring!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Couldn’t ask for more beautiful weather on the first day of spring! A little less pollen around though would be nice. Regardless of the seasonable yellow dust blanketing the Valley, lots of sunshine around for the spring equinox today with highs still running slightly below average in the upper 60s.
Weather still looks dry over the next few days, though we will see a few more clouds passing through on Thursday without much hope in the way of rain. Heading into the weekend, temperatures are on the rise as winds take on a more southerly component again, pulling in warmer and more humid air from the Gulf. All in all, the weekend weather looks downright beautiful with 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.
Our next storm system moves in early next week, potentially bringing a few showers Monday and better rain and thunderstorm coverage on Tuesday. Still some uncertainty on whether we could see any severe weather or not with this system, so stay tuned and weather alert as we monitor forecast trends over the next several days. But for now, embrace this gorgeous spring weather!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.