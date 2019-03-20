MoviePass brings back ‘uncapped’ subscription plan, with a few catches

(Gray News) – MoviePass has brought back its “uncapped subscription plan,” but there are some important caveats in the fine print.
The beleaguered movie-theater subscription service announced in a press release that it’s now offering customers the “MoviePass Uncapped” plan for $9.95 per month – the original price MoviePass offered for the plan.
But that’s only if customers commit to a yearly subscription, paid in advance.
If customers want to pay monthly, the price is $14.95 per month.
Both of those prices are only available for a limited time, which the press release doesn’t specify. But after that limited time, the price of MoviePass Uncapped will be $19.95 per month.
The plan allows customers to watch one movie a day, according to Entertainment Weekly.
And the uncapped plan only covers 2-D movies “available in the app,” according to the MoviePass website, which also displays this message: “Your movie choices may be restricted due to excessive individual usage which negatively impacts system-wide capacity.”
In its press release, the company provided the following details on the new plan:
- No cap on the number of 2D movies subscribers can see in MoviePass’ theater network, subject only to managing network demand and availability as detailed in the MoviePass terms of use
- A large selection of blockbusters and independent films
- Access to more than 30,000 screens throughout the United States – America’s largest theater network
- The ability to reserve tickets 3 hours before showtime and check in at the theater between 30 minutes before showtime up until 10 minutes after showtime
MoviePass’ announcement comes after a year of financial woes and multiple changes to the company’s subscription model, including three plans introduced in December, each of which limited subscribers to three movies a month.
MoviePass’ press release says those plans, “Select,” “All Access” and “Red Carpet,” are no longer available for purchase, but they will remain in place for the customers who subscribed to them.
