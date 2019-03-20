New running, biking trails to be constructed along Standing Boy Creek in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A project is underway to raise funds to construct trails along Standing Boy Creek in Columbus.
The project is being led by Blake Melton. Melton is helping to raise $1.75 million for trails covering 25 miles. So far, $700,000 has been donated.
The trails will accommodate hiking, mountain biking, and trail running. Melton said there will be a three-tier system in place to gauge the trails’ difficulty.
“It’s designated a lot like a ski area,” said Melton. “The green is easy, blue moderate, and black advanced. We’ll build the green first,” said Melton.
If everything goes according to plan, Melton said construction of the first six miles of trails will begin in May 2019. The goal is for all 25 miles to be finished by the end of 2019 or early 2020.
