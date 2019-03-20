‘No Shame Theater’ summit to be held after controversial show at Columbus’ Springer Opera House

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A summit will be held Saturday to help people to better understand The Springer Opera House’s No Shame Theater, an uncensored evening of original performances.
This comes after a controversial show at the Springer in their No Shame Theater.
Paul Pierce, the producing artistic director at the Springer, is responding and will be holding the summit at the theater beginning at 2 p.m.
Pierce said in a statement in part: "It is my desire to turn down the heat, inform, and heal our creative community and build a stronger, more diverse, more compassionate artistic landscape in our city."
The summit is to help the audience, artists, and donors have a voice in how to move forward.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.