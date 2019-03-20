One dead, one injured in early morning shooting on Seale Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One person has died and another was left injured after an early morning shooting on Seale Rd. in Phenix City.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Seale Rd. at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Mar. 20.
Officers found one male unresponsive and a second victim suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.
It is believed that the suspect was a passenger in a possibly grey small or medium sized vehicle.
The identity of the deceased victim as not yet been released and there is no word on the condition of the second victim.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2813.
