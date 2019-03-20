ONE YEAR LATER: Family of Erin Collier not giving up search for missing woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It has been more than a year since a Columbus woman was last seen.
Columbus police say Collier was last seen in the area of 4th Ave.
Collier’s mother said she stopped by her house on Mar. 16, telling her mother she would see her later when she left.
The family says Erin suddenly disappearing is unusual unless something was wrong.
“Ever since then, we, as a family,” Erin’s mother Janet King said, “have had a pact. That, no matter where, we’re at, no matter what we do, we call and check in.”
They are not giving up hope that they will find Erin, offering a $5,000 reward for information that will help them find Erin.
Collier is described as being 5′3″, 130 pounds with a prominent black rose tattoo on her right wrist. The public is urged to contact Columbus police with any tips or information.
