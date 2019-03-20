TX couple donates camper to Lee County tornado victim living in damaged home

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - Volunteers from across the country are helping Lee County tornado victims.
One couple from Texas made a big impact in the life of a family in Smiths Station.
The couple brought their camper trailer with them to stay in while they volunteered with an organization in Lee County. Before leaving, they contacted Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland to see if they could donate the trailer to a family in need.
Copeland connected them with Henry White Jr. who has been staying in his home despite damage from the tornado. The couple gave him the camper, along with the title.
“Thank the Lord thank the Lord,” said White. “I never thought that I would get help like I got.”
“I was praying for the Lord to send a miracle and sure enough, it happened,” Copeland said. “These people called and said they had a camper we have here. ‘Who needs it?’ He [White] said last night he slept for the first time since the tornado”
The couple wants to remain anonymous, but Copeland said this is just another way people from all over are helping out Lee County.
