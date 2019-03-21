Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team faces off with New Mexico State in first round of March Madness

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - It’s time again for the time of year when basketball fans across the country fill out their brackets in an attempt to determine who will be named the year’s top team.
One of the teams in the running on those brackets is the Auburn University Tigers.
The number five seed Tigers will face off with the number twelve seed New Mexico State University Aggies in the first round.
If the Tigers win, they will play against the winner of the game between the University of Kansas Jayhawks and Northeastern University Huskies.
The first round game for the men is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
The Auburn University women’s basketball team will play against Brigham Young University Cougars on Saturday, Mar. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.