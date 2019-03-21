Columbus police have warrant for child molestation suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The CPD Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect believed to have committed aggravated child molestation.
Police have a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Tommy Joe Riley.
They say Riley may be living in the area of Seale, AL, Cusseta, GA, or the North Highland area of Columbus.
Police also say that he may be driving a two-toned brown 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Georgia tag RGP9161.
Riley is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at (706) 653-3449, (706) 225-4373 or (706) 225-4296.
