Exchange Club of Columbus hosting annual Pancake Jamboree

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Pancake lovers are in for a treat when the Exchange Club of Columbus’ Pancake Jamboree.
The Pancake Jamboree has been part of the Columbus community since the 1950s.
Not only does it feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, but there is also an antique car show and silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will support the Exchange Club’s programs, including Americanism and community service with students and senior adults. The number one program the national Exchange Club focuses on, however, is prevention of child abuse.
All members of the Exchange Club of Columbus are selling tickets, but tickets will also be available at the door.
A ticket gets you all-you-can-eat pancakes, two sausage patties, coffee and hot chocolate.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages nine and under.
The jamboree is Saturday, Mar. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wynnbrook Baptist Church in Columbus.
