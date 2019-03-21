Fundraiser to be held for Phenix City 3-year-old suffering from terminal brain cancer

(WTVM) - An organization is stepping up to help a Phenix City family fight for their their three-year-old who is suffering from a rare form of terminal brain cancer.
Tests were done on Korbin Atchley last year that revealed he had a lemon sized tumor in his brain which needs to be removed. After surgery was done to remove the tumor, followed by 33 radiation treatments at St. Jude hospital, doctors discovered more tumors in Korbin’s brain.
Korbin’s mother, Autumn Atchley, said doctors gave Korbin a short time to live.
After hearing about his story, some local bikers are reaching out to help.
On Sunday, March 31, the Highway 80 Bridge Project is holding “Kruising for Korbin,” a fundraiser for the family.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. EST, riders will gather at the Chevron gas station on Highway 315 Exit off Interstate 185- Mulberry Grove Exit. The ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m. at Garrett Stadium in Phenix City where there will be food and rides. Riders will pay $20 at the meet-up site.
