Groundbreaking celebration held for new elderly housing community in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A groundbreaking celebration for a new elderly housing community was held Thursday in Columbus.
Highland Terrace, located on 38th Street, will have an on-site medical facility, a grocer with locally grown products, community garden, and more. The building will be three stories with room for 102 tenants.
"This is a concrete example of public private partnerships,” said Cathy Williams, president and CEO of NeighborWorks. “This is where partners like Vision Driven Communities and NeighborWorks Columbus partner with the people and the taxpayers and put their taxes to use to help the least among us."
"This is amazing,” commented Mayor Skip Henderson. “This is a culmination of a huge effort from a lot of different people and that's the secret to any success in a community like Columbus. It’s what's driven Columbus, the private sector, the volunteer sector, the charitable organizations, and the 501c3's that are actively engaged in trying to make a difference."
The city sees this project as a plus for the community. NeighborWorks Columbus and Vision Driven Communities partnered with several other community partners to make this development happen.
