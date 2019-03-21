LaGrange police searching for missing 18-year-old last seen on Foreman St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Zion McFarland, 18, was last seen on Foreman Street. Police say he may be in the Phenix City, Alabama or Atlanta, Georgia area.
Anyone with information on McFarland’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. A message can also be sent to via the police department’s Facebook page.
