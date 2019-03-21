Lee County tornado survivor still processing the loss of multiple family members

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - “The last thing I remember is the floor coming from underneath me, and I think I blacked out" said Tiffany Robinson, a survivor of the tornadoes that hit Lee County on March 3. "And when I woke up, I was on the ground under a tree.”
Robinson had lived in Beauregard her whole life before this tornado, but now she doesn’t want to go back.
What happened there leaves too painful of a memory.
“They were trying to get my mom to breathe, but she had already turned purple in the face" she said. "That’s when they found my dad. He wasn’t too far away from us. He was already gone too.”
Robinson also lost her cousin, East Alabama Medical Center nurse, Maggie Robinson, and six other family members on her dad’s side of the family.
Losing this many family members at once has left Robinson struggling to process what happened.
“I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around it, that everything actually happened and that they’re gone," Robinson said. “And it’s just me left.”
And on top of the emotional toll, she’s also facing physical injuries: two broken fingers, two fractures in her back, multiple hematomas all over her body, and a deep gash in her leg.
“It basically hurts for me to do anything,” she said.
She’s trying to get through this incredibly difficult time and said she can’t think about the future right now. She can’t even imagine what her next step might be.
“People say take it day by day, but me, it’s like second by second," Robinson said. "Just trying to stay busy and distracted.”
After all this, Robinson wants people to know one thing.
“Never think it can’t happen to you," she said. "This is the kind of stuff that happens on TV. But it’s real.”
