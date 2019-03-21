Man convicted in Upatoi triple murder expected in court to petition new trial, hearing rescheduled

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man convicted of brutally murdering three people in their Upatoi home in 2016 was expected to appear in court to petition a new trial, but did not.
Rufus Burks stood trial along for the gruesome crime, but will now have a hearing for a new trial in June.
Burks was found guilty of five of ten charges against him last February, including murder, and sentenced to life in prison.
Raheem Gibson and Javarceay Tapley pleaded guilty to killing Gloria Short, her son Caleb and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.