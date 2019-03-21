Owner of Flintstone house plans to fight ‘eyesore’ lawsuit from city

HILLSBOROUGH, CA (KGO/CNN) - A legal battle is written in stone for the owner of a Flintstone-themed house in California.
The city of Hillsborough is suing Florence Fang, saying the house is a highly visible eyesore.
Fang plans to fight back.
She gave a local reporter a tour of her home this week.
The three-bedroom, 2,700-square-foot home was built in 1976.
What's most striking, there are no square rooms, only curved lines everywhere.
In the front yard, there is a life-size statue of Fred Flintstone. He’s joined by his wife Wilma and their pet dinosaur Dino. And of course, there are dinosaur eggs around the house.
Flintstones' friends the Rubbles are also in the house.
In the backyard, away from the public street, large dinosaurs, a giraffe and even a Bigfoot are surrounded by colorful mushrooms.
But Fang’s favorite room overlooking the backyard and a nearby overpass, is the conversation pit. It’s peaceful and private, but the view also reminds her that she’s not isolated from the world.
Others call it a “highly visible eyesore.”
Fang thanks her many supporters who have contacted her through social media.
“I am not the only one alone fighting for the legendary Flintstones,” she said. “It is truly an American memory that makes the people smile and make them feel good about themselves.”
She said the house and fixtures make her happy.
It makes her grandchildren happy as well.
"Let's keep Fred and the Dino alive and working together to keep on smiling," she said. "I will fight the best I can. Stay tuned."
“Yabba Dabba Doo,” she said.
The city’s lawsuit says Fang did not have proper permits to alter the house with 15-foot dinosaurs and other trimmings.
She has hired a prominent San Francisco attorney to help her fight back.
