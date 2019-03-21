Picture Perfect Start To Spring!

Clear and cold night ahead for the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to a cold front that moved through this morning. As a result, high pressure will have a firm grip on our weather through Saturday bringing bright sunshine, warm afternoons, and cool nights. Winds will shift southerly on Sunday, bringing increasing clouds and the return of muggier air. Next weather-maker will arrive Monday night into Tuesday in the form of a cold front, bringing the threat of storms. Severe weather is not a concern at this point. Wednesday through Friday next week look cool & dry at this point.