Some morning clouds before more spring sunshine!

We expect lots of sunshine in the forecast as we head into the weekend as well, when a warming trend takes over. Instead of highs in the 60s, we expect to be on the other side of 70 by tomorrow and into early next week. Past the weekend, rain chances return to the forecast as a low pressure system moves into the Southeast. The timing now for our next round of showers and storms looks to be as early as Monday evening with some lingering rain into Tuesday. For now, the severe threat looks limited in our area, but we’ll keep you updated with the timing and threats over the next few days. Once we get past the early week rain, the forecast looks quiet and seasonable.