Some morning clouds before more spring sunshine!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The first full day of spring kicking off with some clouds and patchy fog across the Valley, but we’ll see more sunshine work its way in this afternoon. In addition to the chilly start, conditions will turn breezy throughout the day as a weak cold front passes through our area. So, apart from a stray shower early this morning, dry and breezy conditions will make for troublesome pollen levels.
We expect lots of sunshine in the forecast as we head into the weekend as well, when a warming trend takes over. Instead of highs in the 60s, we expect to be on the other side of 70 by tomorrow and into early next week. Past the weekend, rain chances return to the forecast as a low pressure system moves into the Southeast. The timing now for our next round of showers and storms looks to be as early as Monday evening with some lingering rain into Tuesday. For now, the severe threat looks limited in our area, but we’ll keep you updated with the timing and threats over the next few days. Once we get past the early week rain, the forecast looks quiet and seasonable.
