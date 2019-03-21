Spring into allergy season with these tips to feel better

(CNN) – Spring is finally here! That means longer days and flowers in bloom.
But if you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might not be too excited. After all, with springtime comes plenty of pollen.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies, and many of those are considered seasonal.
In the spring, it starts with pollen being released from the trees, followed by grass later in the season.
Those who suffer from seasonal allergies face an onslaught of symptoms including sneezing, stuffy nose, itchy nose and watery eyes, just to name a few.
If you’re one of the millions who go through this every year, there are a few things you can do to ease the discomfort.
- Check the pollen count in your area. Several weather apps will provide that information on a daily basis.
- When the pollen is high, limit your exposure by staying inside and keeping your windows closed.
- Change out the air filters in your home frequently, and make sure you’re using HEPA filters.
- Wash your hair before going to bed.
- If you’ve been doing things outside, toss those clothes in the laundry when you come back in.
- Talk to your doctor about taking a daily allergy medication, including a nasal spray.
