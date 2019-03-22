Alabama unemployment rates dips to record lows

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM)- Alabama’s jobless rate has dipped again hitting record-lows of 3.7 percent as more and more residents join the workforce.
A statement from Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says the state has broken record highs for employment for nine consecutive months and that the newest rate is down 0.3% from this time last year.
The largest gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 7,100 positions. Trades, transportation and utilities gained another 6,300 jobs.
Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.9 percent, followed at 3.3 percent by Cullman, Elmore, Madison, and Marshall counties.
Rural Wilcox County in west Alabama has the state’s highest jobless rate at 9.8 percent.
