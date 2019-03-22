Arrest after man reportedly exposes self at Opelika park

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - A 57-year-old Opelika man has been arrested and charged with exposing himself in a city park, according to the Opelika Police Department.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, police took John R. Chamblee into custody and transported him to the Lee County Jail.
Chamblee’s arrest comes the day after he was identified as the person seen walking around Opelika Municipal Park with is genitals exposed, police said.
Chamblee is charged with indecent exposure.
