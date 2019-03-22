Beautiful start to spring break!

A few more clouds will be around by Sunday, but other than that, no complaints in the weather department over the next few days from the continuously high pollen levels. Changes arrive to the forecast early next week though as our next storm system heads toward the Southeast. Fortunately, at this time we don’t anticipate severe weather concerns for the Valley. Just expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday with some lingering into Tuesday. For the remainder of the week, the weather looks dry and seasonable, but expect more clouds to move back in as we head into NEXT weekend when rain chances are on the rise again.