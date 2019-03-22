Beautiful start to spring break!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For those of you kicking off your spring break plans this weekend, weather looks downright gorgeous here at home in the Valley and down along the coast too! Despite chilly starts to the mornings, the afternoons look pleasant and sunny with highs back in the 70s through the weekend. Keep in mind though, it will be a little breezy too with northwest winds gusting to near 20 MPH.
A few more clouds will be around by Sunday, but other than that, no complaints in the weather department over the next few days from the continuously high pollen levels. Changes arrive to the forecast early next week though as our next storm system heads toward the Southeast. Fortunately, at this time we don’t anticipate severe weather concerns for the Valley. Just expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday with some lingering into Tuesday. For the remainder of the week, the weather looks dry and seasonable, but expect more clouds to move back in as we head into NEXT weekend when rain chances are on the rise again.
