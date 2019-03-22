Columbus community members updated on animal welfare during public meeting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A meeting was held Thursday to update the Columbus community on animal welfare.
The meeting took place at the City Service Center. The Animal Control Division of the Public Works Department discussed the Save-A-Pet Program, animal control processes, and volunteer opportunities. Attendees also got the chance to ask questions and express their concerns.
"We at the center have a lot of state laws and rules and health rules that we have to follow,” said Patricia Biegler, director of Public Works. “So, the rules for us are a little bit different from the rescues that people usually visit and it’s very helpful for them to understand exactly what those processes and procedures are."
Over the past 12 years, Columbus’ euthanasia rate has decreased from 79 percent to 12 percent.
