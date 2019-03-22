Columbus police looking for suspect in multiple Circle K armed robberies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple armed robberies at Circle K.
They have released surveillance photos of the suspect in the hopes that the public will be to identify him.
Both armed robberies the suspect is believed to be involved in happened in the early morning hours of Mar. 14.
One robbery took place at the Circle K in the 2100 block of Wynnton Rd. and the other occurred in the 3000 of Buena Vista Rd.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact CPD detectives at (706) 653-3400.
