Columbus State University hosts statewide robotics competition

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This weekend, high-school students from across Georgia, including one Columbus-area team, will have the opportunity to showcase their hard work and demonstrate their skill for science, mathematics, and technology.
The FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition is being held over the next few days on the Columbus State University campus.
Over the past six-weeks, teams of students worked with professional engineering Mentors to design a robot that solves a problem using a Kit of Parts and a standard set of rules.
Now, these young inventors are gathering in Columbus to showcase their work and compete for the top spots.
Judges for the competition measure the effectiveness of each robot, the power of collaboration, and the determination of the students.
Outside of the teams participating in the event, there were hundreds of other students and residents in attendance to learn more about first programs and to cheer on their favorite robots.
The event was also included many local leaders who showed up to welcome the more than 35 teams from across the state.
FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) says their goal is to design programs like this one in order to help build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology, and engineering.
The event started on Thursday and will go through tomorrow with qualifying teams moving onto the regional level competition in Atlanta next month.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.