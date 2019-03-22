Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!

High pressure is building in from the west, and as a result Saturday is looking like another fantastic day with bright sunshine and warm temps in the 70s. The center of the high will push east on Sunday, causing winds to turn back out of the SE, bringing back the muggies and a little more cloud cover. Next cold front will approach from the west on Monday, leading to showers and thunderstorms late Monday, with a few lingering showers expected for Tuesday. The rest of the work week looks sunny and springlike with highs trending from the 60s to the 70s. Rain could once again return next weekend, but its so far out its not of any concern at this point.