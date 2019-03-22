1 killed in overnight Lee County house fire

SALEM, AL (WSFA) - A 66-year-old Lee County man has died after his home caught fire overnight in the Salem community, according to Coroner Bill Harris.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Lee Road 750. Deputies and Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue members arrived on the scene to find the house already well involved with flames.
After extinguishing the blaze, the body of the homeowner, Woodrow Turner, was found in a back bedroom.
While foul play is not suspected, Turner’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the sheriff’s office in determining the cause of the blaze.
The case remains under investigation.
