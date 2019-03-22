Lee County EMA holds town workshop for East AL tornado survivors

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials held a town workshop Thursday for those affected by tornadoes in East Alabama.
The meeting took place at Pierce Chapel Church in Opelika. Representatives from Lee County EMA, FEMA, Small Business Administration, Red Cross, and the local government were present to answer questions.
The Lee County EMA also continues to encourage tornado survivors to apply for FEMA assistance,
Officials say a FEMA representative will call back within 5 to 10 days, and those seeking assistance should record their case number when given.
The amount of assistance given is based on damage, household income, and the number of family members.
