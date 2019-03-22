Man found guilty of killing Columbus cab driver in 2016 sentenced to life

By Alex Jones | March 22, 2019 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 10:08 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man found who was found guilty of killing a Columbus cab driver in 2016 has now been sentenced.

Devin Durden was convicted earlier this month on charges of felony murder, armed robbery and possession of firearm during commission of a crime for the murder of 50-year-old Dewayne Chronister.

Durden was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the charge of felony murder. He also received ten years for the charge of armed robbery and five years for possession of firearm during commission of a crime.

Officers found Chronister suffering from a gunshot wound in Oct. 2016. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries where he later passed away.

