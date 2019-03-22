Man found guilty of killing Columbus cab driver in 2016 sentenced to life

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man found who was found guilty of killing a Columbus cab driver in 2016 has now been sentenced.
Durden was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the charge of felony murder. He also received ten years for the charge of armed robbery and five years for possession of firearm during commission of a crime.
Officers found Chronister suffering from a gunshot wound in Oct. 2016. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries where he later passed away.
