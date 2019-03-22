Road to Recovery: Eufaula continues to rebuild after EF-2 tornado

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - Tornado recovery efforts continue in Eufaula after parts of the city were damaged by an EF-2 tornado on March 3.
A pile of debris sits where the Northside Fire Station once stood. Thursday, big claws grabbed debris, clearing the area for the new station.
“It already looks like a totally different place,” said David Logan, Barbour County EMA Director."It’s looking better. It’s going to take more time, but they’re getting there."
Rebuilding the fire station destroyed in the tornado is priority number one. The mayor expects it to be rebuilt in the next 90 days.
Rebuilding efforts have also started at the damaged Weedon Field Airport next door. Crews will finish removing plane parts over the next few days and the city will begin removing the rest of the hangar debris.
“It’s a lot of work to get this back to normal. When you have a catastrophe like this one - the good thing is that we’ll be able to redesign our hangars and design more of what we need in modern day aviation," said Mayor Jack Tibbs.
There’s no timeline for when the hangars will be repaired, but Mayor Tibbs confirms the city has engineers working on the design. According to Tibbs and the FAA, there is a limited amount of hangar space in Alabama. Tibbs hopes that the new hangar space at Weedon Field will attract more people and companies to store their planes in the space.
The city says it should take another week to remove any downed limbs from the tornado. If you have downed limbs on your property and you need help removing debris - you’re asked to call 2-1-1 for assistance.
