Storm survivors waiting for assistance in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Lee County tornado survivors are still working with insurance companies and government agencies to get the assistance needed to move forward with their recovery process.
Some survivors say that the process has been a little confusing, having to deal with their insurance companies and also get federal assistance simply because this is something that they have never had to do before.
“It’s been long and hard for me,” says survivor John Polk.
Another survivor, Vashon Granville, says that he and his family are working with FEMA in hopes of rebuilding in the same spot.
“Luckily, we had insurance on the house so everything is going good, making sure we get all the aid we need. The insurance company is taking care of that. They had us go to a hotel for now, but they are going to assign us a temporary apartment. Right now they’re in the process of trying to take measurements and rebuild the house,” he explained..
Polk says that he also wants to rebuild, but he’s patiently waiting to see what assistance will be offered.
“I didn’t have insurance on my property," Polk explained. "We talked to FEMA and haven’t heard anything out of them, so that’s what we’re waiting on.”
According to FEMA officials, more than 600 applications for assistance have been received and about $874,000 worth of assistance has been approved.
