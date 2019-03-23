Columbus mother speaks out on re-opened case of daughters found dead in house fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - New details are being revealed in a case were three girls were found dead in a house fire in Columbus nearly 30 years ago.
The mother spoke exclusively with News Leader 9 about the case re-opening and how she’s still seeking justice for her family.
“I don’t know where to go from here except to talk to a detective,” said Verna McMillan.
Traveling from Geneva, Georgia to Columbus, Verna McMillan said she’s hoping to get answers. She spoke with investigators Friday to learn new details in the case involving her three daughters: five-year-old Samantha, three-year-old Patricia, and 18-month old Ashley. They were found dead in a house fire on 4th Avenue.
“I’ve been fighting this since the day they died,” said McMillan.
“We’ll get justice from this as long as we keep it going. These three girls deserve this,” explained Verna’s sister, Tammy Hasty.
“My administrative assistant made me aware that the case is under investigation by the Columbus Police Department,” said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Both Wayne and Verna McMillan have named a man they believe is responsible for the fire and reported injuries to the girls before the fire happened. News Leader 9 has not been able to get in contact with him.
“Now with investigators investigating this, justice will be served now and we will get to the bottom of it,” said Hasty.
“I talked to the coroner. He showed me pictures and everything and we went from there. We got police reports and fire department reports. Half of them were undone and incomplete,” explained McMillan.
Now they’re hoping the investigation goes forward so they can get closure.
“Before something happens to me, I want justice. I’m sick and I need help,” McMillan continued.
News Leader 9 is continuing to work toward speaking to the person of interest by the family for a comment. So far there has been no response and no suspects are in police custody.
