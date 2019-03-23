Korean brake manufacturer to open US headquarters in Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says a brake manufacturer based in South Korea plans to open its first North American manufacturing facility in McDonough.
Kemp announced on Wednesday the new 220,000-square-foot facility for Sangsin Technology America
The chair of the Henry County Development Authority, Pierre Clements, says the county has worked to attract manufacturing and international companies to the area.
The $20 million plant will reportedly create about 200 jobs. It’s unclear when construction will begin.
